Tom Sandoval is firing back after what he considered to be a friendly gesture toward ex Rachel Leviss resulted in her throwing it back in his face, and publicly blocking him from her Instagram account.

On Saturday, Sandoval — whose brief affair with Leviss cratered his longtime relationship with Ariana Madix and stirred up drama on the most recent season of “Vanderpump Rules” — commented on one of Leviss’ posts, wishing her a happy birthday and adding, “I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

Leviss responded via Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot Sandoval’s Instagram account, indicating she’d blocked him, along with a sticker reading, “OK bye!”

In a new interview with People while promoting his upcoming stint on Fox reality competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”, Sandoval offered his opinion on being blocked.

“Obviously, I think it’s a little immature and petty,” he said.

“To post that you’re blocking seems a bit thirsty,” he continued.

“I wanted to just send her some love, let her know that happy birthday, whatever,” Sandoval said, adding, “I just kind of feel bad for her, in a way. I don’t understand. I think she’s really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else. There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up.”

Sandoval insisted that it was never his intent to “cause any sort of negativity” by sending her that birthday greeting. “I just wanted to be nice and say, ‘Hey, hope you’re having fun. Hope you’re doing well.'”