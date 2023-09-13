ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair touched down in New Jersey last night for one of the most exciting nights in music: the 2023 MTV VMAs.

While observing the unstoppable array of star power, Blair caught up with Jared Leto, discussing the upcoming album with his band 30 Second to Mars, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day.

Channeling a vampiric look, Leto rocked a long-sleeve black mesh top with platform boots. He accessorized with a choker and black eyeliner. He also wore mouth jewelry, covering his teeth in metallic grills.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Is A Giant Cat On The Met Gala Red Carpet

“I mean, tonight, my brother and I are celebrating our brand-new album,” said the 51-year-old, who walked the carpet with his bandmate and brother Shannon.

“It comes out in three days. It’s called It’s The End of the World but it’s a Beautiful Day, which it is, I believe. And this is really, I’m not sure anybody realizes it, but this is just a giant record release party for 30 Seconds to Mars,” he joked.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Shares Skincare Secrets With Launch Of New Twentynine Palms Beauty Brand

“That’s how we’re approaching it and we’re excited. It’s been five years. We’re excited for people to hear what we’ve been working on in three days.”

The Oscar-winner also playfully found time on the bustling carpet for a short meditation session, a ritual he’s fond of doing.

“I’m too busy to meditate right now, but I try to sneak in a deep breath every once in a while. Oooo, aaaaahh. Ok, feeling better already.”

It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day hits shelves and streaming platforms on Sept. 15.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be available on demand beginning Sept. 14 on Paramount+.