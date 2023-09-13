Click to share this via email

The new cast of “The Surreal Life” is here.

On Monday, MTV announced the all-star lineup for season 8 of the iconic reality show, which is set to go into production this month.

The celebrity cast this season includes Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Kim Zolciak, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Johnny Weir and Josie Canseco.

First launched in 2003, the series lasted for six seasons before its cancellation in 2006.

But in October 2022, the show was revived, with a cast that included Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton.

MTV did not announce a premiere date for the new season.