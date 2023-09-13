Click to share this via email

Drake may be looking to hire some new security personnel.

During a recent performance on his It’s All A Blur tour, the Toronto rapper found himself dealing with an overeager fan who made it onto the stage from the audience.

“Y’all not doing security out here?”

As fan-shot video posted on social media demonstrates, Drake is speaking to the audience when he suddenly notices the guy walking toward him, hand outstretched as if he wants a handshake.

Drake, however, isn’t having it, and gives the fan a gentle shove, just enough to push him a few feet back.

Drake then acquiesces and shakes his hand, with the fan placing his arm around Drake’s neck while he guides him off stage.

At that point, Drake takes a shot at the venue’s security — or lack of it.

“Y’all not doing security out here?” he asks. “You not doing security?”

Once they make it to the edge of the stage, a security guard roughly grabs the stage-crasher’s arm and pulls him off stage, Drake offers further comment.

“Boy, you slow as f**k,” he tells the guard before resuming his chat with the crowd.