Drake may be looking to hire some new security personnel.
During a recent performance on his It’s All A Blur tour, the Toronto rapper found himself dealing with an overeager fan who made it onto the stage from the audience.
“Y’all not doing security out here?”
As fan-shot video posted on social media demonstrates, Drake is speaking to the audience when he suddenly notices the guy walking toward him, hand outstretched as if he wants a handshake.
Drake, however, isn’t having it, and gives the fan a gentle shove, just enough to push him a few feet back.
Drake then acquiesces and shakes his hand, with the fan placing his arm around Drake’s neck while he guides him off stage.
At that point, Drake takes a shot at the venue’s security — or lack of it.
“Y’all not doing security out here?” he asks. “You not doing security?”
Once they make it to the edge of the stage, a security guard roughly grabs the stage-crasher’s arm and pulls him off stage, Drake offers further comment.
“Boy, you slow as f**k,” he tells the guard before resuming his chat with the crowd.
Drake's security was lagging last night pic.twitter.com/1HcxHuZgkR
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 12, 2023