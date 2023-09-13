Acclaimed choreographer Sharna Burgess is revisiting her past tensions with “Dancing with the Stars”.

The 38-year-old recently joined her husband and former “90210” star Brian Austin Green for an intimate discussion on the first episode of their new iHeart Radio podcast, “Old-Ish“.

“Old-Ish” sees Burgess and Green, who began dating in 2020 and then married in 2022, openly discussing life’s challenges with their long-time friend and new life coach, Randy Spelling.

Burgess, who won Season 27, explained that she took Season 31 off to have her baby, Zane, and fully expected to be called back for the series following her time off. However, that isn’t what happened at all.

“Last season I was supposed to come back but Zane was only eight weeks old… It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane,” she revealed. “It was always, ‘I want to come back next year,’ and ‘Of course, we love you, we’ll always have you.'”

The dancing coach, who appeared on 14 ABC series seasons, described the ordeal as a “shock.”

“My last five years on the show have been rocky — not because of the show. I love the show deeply, but we had a new executive producer come in, I think five years ago now. I had just won with Bobby Bones and he decided to not bring me back,” Burgess continued.

“There’s a lot of speculation as to why.”

Burgess and Bones secured a controversial win in Season 27 of the show in 2018, facing backlash for the victory.

This criticism played a role in her absence from Season 28. However, she returned for Season 29 with partner Jesse Metcalfe, but their partnership faced difficulties and they were eliminated early.

Season 30 partnered her with Brian Austin Green, with the show putting a spotlight on their relationship, which she found uncomfortable. She expressed her concerns to the producers and they were subsequently eliminated.

“I did text someone at that time and was like, ‘Hey this isn’t what we signed up for. If this is what you want for us, you just have to eliminate us because we can’t do this.’ And we were quickly eliminated after that.”

While Burgess holds no animosity toward the show, she’s uncertain about a potential return, feeling personally affected by the experiences on the show.