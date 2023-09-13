“The Masked Singer” is getting injected with some UK flavour in the show’s eleventh season.

British popstar Rita Ora, 32, is stepping into the judging panel of the popular FOX series, where she’ll be tasked with trying to discover which celeb is performing behind a costume and mask each episode.

A press release shared on Wednesday announced that the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer will join fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke for the show’s eleventh season.

However, first comes the tenth season, and some of the whimsical wildness to look forward to on the show includes the biggest costume ever in the show’s history, which caused Nick Cannon to remark: “This thing is huge!”

There’s also a handful of exciting costume theme nights to watch, including a “Trollz” night, which will involve performers dancing and singing in mega “Trollz” costumes based on the popular animated film.

“The Masked Singer” season 10 will return to FOX on Wednesday, Sept. 27.