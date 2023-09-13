Tim Burton finds the influx of artificial intelligence art mimicking his work to be a disturbing development.

While chatting with U.K. publication The Independent, the iconic filmmaker shared his disparaging thoughts against the power of A.I. after a Buzzfeed article went viral for recreating his movie style onto Disney characters with the technology.

READ MORE: Monica Bellucci Breaks Her Silence On Romance With Tim Burton: ‘I Love Him’

“They had A.I. do my versions of Disney characters!” the “Beetlejuice” director explained. “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.'”

Burton acknowledged some of the reimaginations were well done but still found the process wrongfully invasive.

“What it does is it sucks something from you,” he continued. “It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

READ MORE: Monica Bellucci And Tim Burton Have Reportedly Been Dating For Four Months

Burton joins a growing chorus of Hollywood voices against A.I.’s rise, one of the issues the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are trying to resolve.

Canadian director James Cameron, known for “Avatar” and “Titanic”, recently said the “weaponization of A.I. is the biggest danger” while talking with CTV News.