Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brian Austin Green was recently unmasked on the “The Masked Singer Australia” and during interviews for the show he offered an update on his “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty’s battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

In 2020, Doherty revealed that her cancer, which had gone into remission, had returned; in June, she revealed that it had metastasized to her brain.

“If there’s anyone who could put up a real fight to cancer — she’s one of them.”

During a recently interview with Australia’s Herald Sun, as reported by the Daily Mail, Green said he’s in regular contact with Doherty as she goes through such a difficult struggle.

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty Shares Clip Of Herself Preparing To Have Brain Surgery Amid Cancer Battle: ‘The Fear Was Overwhelming’

“She’s an incredibly tough person,” Green said.

“If there’s anyone who could put up a real fight to cancer — she’s one of them,” he continued.

“It’s not an easy situation, obviously, but I love her to death,” Green added.

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread To Her Brain: ‘My Fear Is Obvious’

Meanwhile, Green also opened up about his own health problems in recent years, when ulcerative colitis led him to develop vertigo and then neurological issues that affected his speech.

“I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t read. I didn’t work for four years,” he said.