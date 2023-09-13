The late-night power players behind the new “Strike Force Five” podcast are temporarily losing two members for a special live on-stage event.

Dubbed “Strike Force Three”, the show will feature Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel onstage together Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, marking the first time the three late-night hosts have appeared together onstage.

In a press release, the two “Strike Force Five” performers who won’t be attending offered their tongue-in-cheek reasons why.

“I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” quipped John Oliver, while Seth Meyers added, “I WILL be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots.”

When the five late-night hosts joined forces with Spotify for their limited-series “Strike Force Five”, the podcast debuted at the top of the charts, premiering as the No. 1 podcast on both Spotify and Apple in the US.

All proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast and “Strike Force Three” live show will pay out-of-work staff members from the hosts’ respective shows.

“Strike Force Three” takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23; tickets can be purchased here.