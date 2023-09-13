Dwayne Johnson is throwing a birthday bash!

The 51-year-old actor set up the celebratory candles for his wife Lauren Hashian’s 39th birthday and shared an Instagram vid of the blowout on Wednesday.

The birthday clip shows the Johnson fam singing “Happy Birthday” in a kitchen decked out in balloons as he places a scrumptious-looking chocolate cake in front of Hashian. Also featured in the vid are the couple’s two daughters, Jasmine, 7 and Tiana, 5, running about.

As he embraces his wife for a sweet forehead kiss, the actor jokes: “It took me 8 hours to make that cake.”

The B-day clip was captioned: “*cue the ukulele 🎶 ❤️(ladies singing in perfect harmony while I sing in keys that don’t exist;)”

“Happiest of Birthdays @laurenhashianofficial!!!” continued the loving message. “You’re pure joy, love and mana personified and we’re so grateful you were born 🙏🏾💫.”

The couple, who met in 2006, have been going strong for 15 years now. They officially tied the knot in 2019.