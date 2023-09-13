Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot and Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver in "A Haunting in Venice".

There are new projections on the horizon for Disney’s “A Haunting in Venice”.

The latest installment in the Hercule Poirot franchise, “A Haunting in Venice”, is expected to earn around $12 million at the box office this weekend, according to a report from Deadline.

If the estimates are correct, it could bump off “Nun 2” from the towering spot, but the “Conjuring” sequel would need to drop more than 60% in viewership.

Nevertheless, the $12 million projection is a hard fall from the surprising $28.6 million opening weekend of “Murder on the Orient Express”, which ultimately proved to be a sleeper hit with adults.

The positives for “A Haunting in Venice” are primarily in the critical realm, where it’s received the highest reviews for a Branagh Christie adaptation. It earned an impressive 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas both “Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile” only hammered in 61% with critics.

Additionally, “A Haunting in Venice” was produced at a lower cost, reportedly $60 million, compared to the $100 million budget of “Death on the Nile”. The latter underperformed with a domestic box office of $45.6 million and a global total of $137.3 million.

However, “A Haunting in Venice” relies on the star power of Tina Fey and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, whereas “Murder” fronted a boatload of megastars, like Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer and Willem Dafoe.

Despite the challenges, “A Haunting in Venice” is gearing up for an Imax and PLF (Premium Large Format) presentation before its previews on Thursday, Sept. 14.