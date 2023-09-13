Meryl Streep not only stars in everyone’s favourite movies, she also has a few faves of her own — although fans of the multiple Oscar winner may be surprised by what they are.

During an interview for Vogue‘s recent oral history of “Mamma Mia!” — which was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike — Streep reveals the two films that she and her daughters — Louisa Jacobson, Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer — continue to watch together.

“Those are the movies that I rewatch with my girls the most to this day.”

“‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ are pretty much religious texts in my house,” Streep declared.

“Those are the movies that I rewatch with my girls the most to this day, so I was very familiar with little Amanda going into ‘Mamma Mia!'” Streep said of her onscreen daughter, Amanda Seyfried, who also starred in “Mean Girls”. “She became like another daughter to me.”

Meanwhile, Streep also shared a fascinating tidbit about some movie magic within “Mamma Mia!” that may shock the film’s fans, revealing they didn’t shoot on location in Greece, but in a soundstage in rainy old Britain.

“Everyone thinks we were at this glorious Greek island, but most of ‘Mamma Mia’! was shot in Oxford when it was underwater,” she said. “It was the absolute rainiest year in British history that summer — just the beginning of the climate mood swings that we now regard as normal.”