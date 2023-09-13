Sean Penn is promoting the new documentary he co-directed, “Superpower”, which focuses on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the stand taken by the Ukrainian people to defend their homeland, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a new interview with Variety about the film, Penn admits he’s still irked that efforts to bring Zelenskyy to speak at the 2022 Academy Awards, shortly after Russia launched its invasion, were refused.

“The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s not light-hearted enough.'”

“Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith!” he added, referencing Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock.

During a 2022 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Amy Schumer — who co-hosted that year’s Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — confirmed that she was among those who wanted Zelenskyy to be a part of the telecast.

“I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” she said, but explained that producers nixed the idea.

“I am not afraid to go there,” she added, “but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”