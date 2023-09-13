Sharp-eyed observers have noticed that when Meghan Markle joined husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Germany this weekend, she was missing a very significant piece of jewelry: her engagement ring.

Photos taken at the games show that instead of the large diamond she’s sported on the ring finger of her left hand ever since Harry popped the question, she was instead wearing her wedding and a smaller ring, but not the diamond.

Photo by Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images

There is, however, a very good reason behind the ring’s absence.

According to People, the ring is being serviced after a setting came loose.

Prince Harry designed the ring with the assistance of Cleave & Company (the preferred jeweller of the late Queen Elizabeth II), featuring a large cushion-cut centre diamond fromt Botswana — where Meghan and Harry vacationed together early in their romance —in addition to two stones from the collection of the late Princess Diana.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible,” Markle gushed during their engagement interview in 2017, as reported by People.