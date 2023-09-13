Given Hollywood’s love of sequels, and that fact that “Mamma Mia!” and its followup, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, raked in a combined $1 billion at the box office, why hasn’t Universal greenlit a third film?

“Universal would love to make a third movie, and I’ll leave it at that,” Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley said in a new oral history of of “Mamma Mia!” for Vogue.

“We may have to call it ‘Grand-Mamma Mia!’ by the time we make it.”

Amanda Seyfried, who played Sophie in both films, agrees. “I dare you to show me one person who doesn’t want a third ‘Mamma Mia!’,” she said, but also explained why it’s unlikely to happen.

“Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either,” Seyfried added. “The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do ‘Mamma Mia 3’ for free — of course I would — but that’s not the business we’re in. What’s fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money.”

READ MORE: ‘Mamma Mia! 2’ Director Ol Parker Says Producer ‘Has A Plan’ For Third Movie

Stellan Skarsgard, who played Bill Anderson in the films, said that he’s ready to go, but doesn’t see it happening any time soon.

“I will be in an urn by the time there’s a script for ‘Mamma Mia 3,’” he joked, “but I will gladly participate as a pile of ashes.”

Star Meryl Streep is also open to a third film — even though her character bought the farm after the first film. “I’m up for anything,” said Streep.

“I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there,” she added. “I told [producer Judy Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Jokes That A Third ‘Mamma Mia!’ Could Be In The Works

She quipped, “We may have to call it ‘Grand-Mamma Mia!’ by the time we make it.”