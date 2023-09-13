Blac Chyna is embracing her truth, and her fans are loving it.

In a new interview with People, Chyna — who now goes by her real name, Angela White — is hopeful that people can see the real her, and move on past the various tabloid headlines that have dogged her over the past few years.

“Angela White be getting letters.”

“I am a human, and that I have feelings, and that I’m a work in progress, and that everything that you see with the naked eye is not always the truth,” she said.

In fact, she explained that the “people that have been supporting me for so many years” deserve her authenticity, and that she’s moved on from her “‘I don’t care’ attitude” lately. “To be honest, I actually do care,” she said.

“Just by me being open and honest and vulnerable, I’ve been connected with so many other people,” she shared, revealing she’s received numerous “emails and letters” since moving away from the Blac Chyna persona.

“Angela White be getting letters,” she added, pointing out that Chyna did not. “I’d be getting Bibles, I’d be getting all type of cool stuff. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I’m like, ‘People love me.’”