Adam Sandler is hitting the road. The 57-year-old comedian and Live Nation announced that Sandler’s embarking on “The I Missed You Tour”, a 25-city endeavour, next month.

Sandler shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of him having a good time on stage. “Let’s have some fun,” he captioned the clip. The tour will kick off on Oct. 12 in Vancouver, and include stops from Seattle to Las Vegas to San Antonia, before coming to a close in Denver on Dec. 12. Sandler additionally teased that a “surprise guest” will join him on the road.

Earlier this year, Sandler was on the “Adam Sandler Live Tour”. He released “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”, a comedy he starred in alongside his daughters and wife, on Netflix last month.

Keep scrolling to see all of Sandler’s “The I Missed You Tour “dates before tickets go on sale Friday.

Thursday, Oct. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Friday, Oct. 13 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Oct. 14 — Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Monday, Oct. 16 — Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 18 — San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Friday, Oct. 20 — Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

Saturday, Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Monday, Oct. 23 — Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Saturday, Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

Sunday, Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center

Monday, Nov. 13 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum

Saturday, Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Delta Center

Thursday, Dec. 7 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

Friday, Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino

Saturday, Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center

Sunday, Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

