Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating five years of marriage.

The pair took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some adorable posts, with Justin gushing alongside multiple pictures: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart.

“I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby.

“Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.

“HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!” the Canadian singer added.

Khloé Kardashian was among those commenting, writing: “This makes my heart happy 😍😍 I love you twoooooo ❤️” as Kendall Jenner added, “🥹❤️”

Hailey then wrote alongside her own snaps, “5 ✨🤍 I love you.”

Khloé commented again, writing, “I love you BOTH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kylie Jenner added, “u twooo !!! 🤍🤍”

Justin and Hailey quietly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018, before they held a second ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.