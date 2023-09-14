New music from NSYNC is finally on the way.

On Thursday, just days after reuniting to present at the MTV VMAs, the iconic boy band confirmed the release of their first new song in over two decades.

Titled “Better Place” and set to be featured in the upcoming animated sequel “Trolls Band Together”, an official website for the single has revealed a Sept. 29 release date.

NSYNC fans can also listen to a snippet from the song on TikTok.

After their VMAs reunion, on Wednesday, the band got together for an Instagram video teasing the new song, lip syncing a scene from “Friends”, in which the characters teasingly ask each other, “Do you know something?” and “I can’t tell you what I know.”

Fans, of course, have already been primed for the new song, which was also featured in snippets in the trailer for “Trolls Band Together”.

NSYNC’s last new single was 2002’s “Girlfriend”, featuring Nelly.

“Trolls Band Together” opens in theatres Nov. 17.