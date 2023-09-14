Robert Shiver’s estranged wife has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman.

Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life. On the latest episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, the 26-year-old reality star revealed that she’s dating Robert Shiver, the former Auburn football player whose wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly tried to hire a hitman to have him killed.

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine,” Savannah told host Nick Viall. “It was a thing. He’s a normal person and I love it.”

Nick then began trying to uncover the man’s identity, causing Savannah to declare, “I’m sweating.” After some online searches, Nick came across a photo of Robert, and Savannah quickly remarked, “That’s an old photo,” which made the “Bachelor” alum believe he was on the right track.

Nick became more sure of that when he pronounced Robert’s last name with a short “i” sound, and Savannah corrected him, noting that her beau’s last name is spoken with a long “i” sound.

“I don’t even know what to say. Oh God,” Savannah said after she realized she’d spilled the beans, before remarking that Robert “was too hot to die.”

As for if she’s worried about being in a relationship with someone whose wife allegedly tried to have him killed, Savannah, whose parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are serving jail time after being convicted of fraud, said, “Dude, I have the government coming after me. I’m good.”

Savannah also remarked on the case against Lindsay, telling Nick, “I mean, at the end of the day you’re innocent until proven guilty, so we’ll go with that.”

According to The New York Post, Lindsay was accused of plotting to kill Robert with the help of her alleged boyfriend, Adrien Bethel, and Faron Newbold Jr., an alleged assassin. A lawyer for the trio claimed to the outlet that the alleged accomplices were never close to executing the plan and the matter has been blown out of proportion.

Savannah went on to reveal that she got in contact with Robert after seeing his photo in online articles about the alleged murder-for-hire plot, and proceeded to slide into his DMs.

“We’re, like, friends getting to know each other. He’s a really sweet human being,” she said. “… I think just the connection and his heart, the ability to listen and understand and communicate… Nothing gets on my nerves, which is a shock, because everything gets on my nerves.”

Savannah additionally noted that she connected with the insurance salesman amid their “very, very new” romance because of their quasi-single parent status. Savannah is caring for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, amid her parents’ prison sentence, while Robert shares three kids with his estranged wife.

“You realize your kids come first and then everything else comes after,” she said, before citing the kids as a reason why she won’t speak out further in regards to the case against Lindsay.

“I know how it feels as a kid, so I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened,'” she said. “That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”

When ET spoke to Savannah earlier this month, she revealed she was dating, but did not share the identity of her beau.

“I’m a single parent dating. I’m like, ‘You date me, you date all these other people,'” she said. “… It’s so funny because I look at it and I’m like, ‘God gives you what he knows you needed in the most unexpected timing.’ So I look at it now and I’m like, ‘OK maybe I’ve met the one I’m supposed to be with.'”

She also teased that her boyfriend has “a crazy” story of his own, which now appears to be the alleged hitman plot against him.

Then, in a follow-up interview with ET, Savannah said her romance is “new” and “exciting,” before revealing that her boyfriend has met Grayson and Chloe.

“My biggest thing is I want someone in my life that is going to be a positive influence on Chloe and Grayson, especially Grayson, because he needs that male role model figure in his life right now,” she said. “… It’s just like, you date me, you date them. If they don’t like you, you gotta go. [Chloe] asked all the questions, and I mean all the questions.”

