Drake and SZA fans are in for a treat.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the artwork for the upcoming track was Halle Berry getting slimed at the Kids Choice Awards back in 2012.

Despite not providing any further details, the image did include a “Parental Advisory” logo in the bottom right-hand corner, suggesting he had a song on the way.

He simply captioned the post, “😳💚”

Fans noticed he’d tagged SZA in the post, with the musician also sharing the image on her own Instagram profile, posting in the caption, “🤮🤭👀”

Drake and SZA dated back in 2009.

Drizzy’s post came after he confirmed his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, would be released on September 22.

The announcement came with some vintage footage of his dad, Dennis Graham, performing in Toronto in 1991.