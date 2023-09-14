Elon Musk likes a little cosplay.

On Twitter this week, the Musk confirmed a detail in the new biography of him by Walter Isaacson claiming that he once asked ex Amber Heard to dress up as a video game character.

READ MORE: Grimes Says Elon Musk Sent Photos Of Her C-Section To Friends And Family: ‘He Was Just Clueless’

According to the book, the Tesla mogul got Heard to cosplay as Mercy from the game “Overwatch”.

Replying to a tweet about the detail from the book, Musk confirmed that not only had he asked Heard to dress up as the character, she actually did.

“It was awesome,” he wrote.

She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2023

He then shared a photo of Heard wearing the costume, which features wings on the back.

In an excerpt from the biography published by The Daily Mail, Isaacson wrote that after being asked to dress as the character, Heard “spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.”

READ MORE: A New Biography Has Confirmed Elon Musk’s Third Child With Grimes Named Techno Mechanicus

Elsewhere in the book, Isaacson claimed that Musk’s brother Kimbal did not care very much for Heard.

“[Kimbal] and friends hated her with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [Wilson, Musk’s first wife] pale,” the author wrote, according to The Times of London.

Kimbal says in the book, “It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side, and Elon knows they are toxic.”

Musk and Heard went official with their relationship in 2017. They split the following year.