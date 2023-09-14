“General Hospital” star John J. York is opening up to fans about his recent diagnoses and his ongoing health battles.

York has starred as Mac Scorpio on “General Hospital” since originating the character in 1991. He first announced he’d be taking a hiatus from the series earlier this month.

York took to X (Twitter) on Wednesday to explain what he’s been struggling with since late last year.

“Last December, of ’22, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, and [Smoldering Multiple Myeloma], two blood and bone marrow disorders,” York shared. “Over the past many months, I’ve had three bone marrow biopsies, many chemo treatments — I have another one coming up in a couple of weeks — and I am closing in on a blood stem cell transplant.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a type of cancer “in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.”