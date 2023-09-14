This Barbie is a protester.

After dominating the box office for months and earning the crown for the highest-grossing movie of the year, the “Barbie” actress left the Barbie World to join her fellow actors on the picket lines amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The protesters marched from Netflix studios to Paramount studios.

As Robbie, 33, stomped alongside a chorus of protesters, she rocked a white ‘SAG AFTRA ON STRIKE’ tee, white chunky sneakers and gold-rim sunglasses.

The ongoing strikes in Hollywood have been over a handful of contentious issues, including the threat of A.I. in the workplace and the fight for equitable wages. The strikes kicked off with the WGA (Writers Guild of America) in May, and SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, soon followed suit in July.

The Oscar nominee appeared cheery and peachy on the streets as she proudly waved her SAG-AFTRA strike sign in the air.

The Australian actress’s sign of support for the ongoing strikes comes after she travelled the globe in a myriad of Barbie-inspired fits to promote the Greta Gerwig film, which has become the highest-grossing movie directed by a female in history. It has so far clutched $1.36. billion at the ticket booth.

“Barbie” will hit streaming platforms on Sept. 12.