Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are seen at the wheelchair basketball final between the United States and France during day four of the Invictus Games on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were super proud of the United States’ wheelchair rugby team at the Invictus Games on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped hugging the team as they beat France 21-13 in the final at the Merkur-Spiel arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry was seen embracing members of the team, while Meghan placed a medal around one of the team’s neck as she was also snapped hugging people.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the wheelchair basketball final between the United States and France during day four of the Invictus Games on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry At Invictus Games: ‘We Can’t Wait To Bring Our Kids Also’

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada spoke to People after the medal ceremony.

He said of Harry handing him the honour, “At the gold medal match, as he was about to put the gold medal on me, he grabbed my beard and shook it!

“He said a few words to me and gave me a big hug. It’s awesome to feel that he recognizes me, comes up and treats me like I’m one of his friends.

“Like all veterans do, [when] we don’t talk to each other for maybe months or years — when we get together, it’s like we never left. That’s what it feels like when I talk with him.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Jokes About His And Meghan Markle’s Competitive Family During Invictus Kick-Off Speech

Meghan flew over from California to join Harry at the Invictus Games on Tuesday.

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party,” she told the crowd.

Harry founded the Games back in 2014.