Liev Schreiber is a new dad once again!

On Wednesday, the “Ray Donovan” star announced the happy news that he and wife Taylor Neisen have welcomed their first child together.

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here,” the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the baby’s hand and foot.

“She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy,” Schreiber added. “Thanks to all for the love and support.”

Schreiber secretly wed Neilsen, the 31-year-old former Miss South Dakota, in July. They first started dating in 2017, and in June 2023 they announced they were expecting a baby.

The actor also shares two children with his ex, Naomi Watts.