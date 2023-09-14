Spooky Season is just around the corner, which means it’s time to decorate your home into a bone-chilling atmosphere that’ll cause every guest and neighbour to clutch onto their pumpkin spice latte in fear.

Luckily, as your home transforms into a haunted lair, you can snag some of the most affordable must-haves on Amazon Canada, so you don’t need to scare your bank account.

JOYIN — Photo: Amazon

At 67″ tall, this animatronic ghost will serve the scary vibes you hope to bring this autumn. Part of the fun is that it shakes, emits spooky sounds and has flashing eyes.

Price: $65, 13% off its original price of $75.

Hiagkmet — Photo: Amazon

To bring an element of dark ambience to your living space, this 78″ long black sheet will surely keep the creepiness alive.

Price: $19, 20% off its regular price of $24.

lioscre — Photo: Amazon

Not many things scream “Halloween!” like a 4ft black-and-orange spider hanging off a 16 ft long web.

Price: $18, 15% off its regular price of $21.

Svnntaa — Photo: Amazon

In this spooky bundle, you’ll receive 10 sheets containing a whopping 100 spooky Halloween window decals. These decals come in various sizes, with the largest measuring 13.7 inches by 9.8 inches. Featuring terrifyingly realistic bloody footprints and bloodstains, these stickers are the ultimate choice for decking out your windows and walls in the most hair-raising fashion.

Price: $7, 20% off its regular price of $9.

Joomer — Photo: Amazon

These lights are the ultimate choice for illuminating your Halloween festivities. You’ll get strands that showcase a dual orange and purple colour scheme. These lights are powered by four AA batteries (not included), allowing you to place them wherever you desire. A simple press of the button on the battery box will enable you to effortlessly switch the lights on or off and select from eight different modes to cater to your unique preferences.

Price: $19, 10% off its regular price of $21.

OEAGO — Photo: Amazon

Look no further if you’re searching for the perfect Halloween decor to leave a lasting impression. This set includes three black, hairy spiders of different sizes – Large (49.21 inches/125cm), Medium (35.43 inches/90cm), and Small (29.52 inches/75cm). Simply place them in your yard or home to surprise your neighbours and friends, instantly creating a spine-chilling Halloween atmosphere that will be the talk of the town at your Halloween bash.

Price: $26, 18% off its regular price of $32.

ANPHILE — Photo: Amazon

Unleash your creativity with these versatile witch hats. They can be worn as Halloween costume accessories for witches and wizards, or they can be used to add a touch of magic to your room or yard decor. Hang them wherever your imagination takes you (hanging rope not included), and watch as your space transforms into a Halloween wonderland.

Price: $17, 10% off its regular price of $19.

MAIAGO — Photo: Amazon

These outdoor Halloween yard decorations are not only scary but also eye-catching. Transform your lawn, garden and front yard into a festive Halloween spectacle that will captivate all who pass by. This set includes five zombie hand yard signs and 10 plastic stakes.

Price: $16, 15% off its regular price of $19.

Hompavo — Photo: Amazon

Looking to add a touch of magic to your holiday party decor? Look no further. These firelight bulbs are the ideal choice for Halloween.

Price: $21, 24% off its regular price of $27.

JOYIN — Photo: Amazon

This evil zombie appears as if it is emerging from the depths of your yard, setting the stage for the perfect horror scene. It’s also equipped with sound and motion sensors that spring to life, activating its eerie sound effects and sending flashing from its eyes.

Price: $39, 17% off its regular price of $47.

JTDER — Photo: Amazon

Whether you want to use it as an outdoor garden decoration, door decor, or a haunted house prop, it’s designed to be both terrifying and amusing. What sets this decoration apart is its realistic design. The 59.8-inch fake corpse looks astonishingly like the real thing, adding an extra eerie touch to your Halloween scene.

Price: $23, 11% off its regular price of $26.

GEMORE

Add a cat-tacular spook level to your Halloween decorations with these four glow-in-the-dark cat lawn signs. It might even scare your real pet cat!

Price: $19, 29% off its regular price of $27.

XCKJXYH — Photo: Amazon

This comprehensive package includes a giant 3D bat foil balloon, a large BOO letter balloon, 48 12-inch colour latex balloons, 28 5-inch colour latex balloons, 12 Black 3D bat stickers, ribbons, strip tape and balloon glue dots. With 100 pieces in one set, you’ll have everything required to create a Halloween decor masterpiece.

Price: $19, 26% off its regular price of $26.