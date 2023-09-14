Emily Ratajkowski admitted she was willing to date anyone who bought her dinner after her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022.
Ratajkowski — who was romantically linked to Pete Davidson, Harry Styles and Brad Pitt after the split — shared a TikTok clip revealing her dating requirements.
She mouthed along to a “let’s do it” voiceover, with text over the clip reading: “Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner.”
The model added in the caption, “Grateful this period of the healing process has passed.”
@emrata grateful this period of the healing process has passed
Ratajkowski doesn’t shy away from discussing her dating life.
Earlier this year, she spoke about her post-divorce love life, admitting she enjoyed the attention.
She said during an episode of the “Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh” podcast: “In my early twenties, I was always so scared and overwhelmed by that kind of attention.
“And now at 31, I was literally like, ‘Whooo, this is great!’” the now-32-year-old added.
Ratajkowski also spoke about sex, sharing, “Sex is real for me. Sex is very relaxing to me, it’s like an outlet, it’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life.”
She went on, “You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”