Emily Ratajkowski admitted she was willing to date anyone who bought her dinner after her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022.

Ratajkowski — who was romantically linked to Pete Davidson, Harry Styles and Brad Pitt after the split — shared a TikTok clip revealing her dating requirements.

She mouthed along to a “let’s do it” voiceover, with text over the clip reading: “Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner.”

The model added in the caption, “Grateful this period of the healing process has passed.”

Ratajkowski doesn’t shy away from discussing her dating life.

Earlier this year, she spoke about her post-divorce love life, admitting she enjoyed the attention.

She said during an episode of the “Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh” podcast: “In my early twenties, I was always so scared and overwhelmed by that kind of attention.

“And now at 31, I was literally like, ‘Whooo, this is great!’” the now-32-year-old added.

Ratajkowski also spoke about sex, sharing, “Sex is real for me. Sex is very relaxing to me, it’s like an outlet, it’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life.”

She went on, “You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”