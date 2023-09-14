Chris Evans is looking forward to his future family with his wife, Alba Baptista.

A source tells ET, “Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife. Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He’s thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day.”

The Captain America star and the Portuguese actress exchanged vows on Sept. 9 in a very low-key ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The couple required guests to sign NDAs and give up their phones during the ceremony, Page Six reported at the time.

A few of Evans’ Avengers co-stars including Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth were reportedly on hand to celebrate the happy couple.

The romance between Evans and Baptista was confirmed to ET last November, just days after People named him 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive.

A source told ET at the time that the two had already been together for over a year.

“They are very in love and their relationship is serious,” the source said. “Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba.”

For those unfamiliar with Baptista, she is perhaps best known in the U.S. for her Netflix series, Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut.

In addition to English and her native Portuguese, she also speaks Spanish, French and German.

