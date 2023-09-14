Salma Hayek knows how to bring the style.

On Wednesday night, the 57-year-old actress attended the TIFF premiere of “El Sabor De La Navidad”, which she produced.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante caught up with Hayek at the premiere and asked about her showstopping look, with a white dress that wrapped round her body, and a green-and-white clutch to go with it.

“Okay, so it’s a really good one,” Hayek said of the dress, designed by Michael Stewart. “This dress is done by a new, new designer.”

She continued, “The brand is called Standing Ground. And I love the name, he’s Irish. And I hope that everybody loves my dress because I think he’s very talented. And it’s important to also support up-and-coming designers who are talented so that they get seen. So please give him a shoutout.”

Bustamante also spoke with “El Sabor De La Navidad” director Alejandro Lozano about working with Hayek as a producing partner on the film.

“Well, she has these amazing notes on everything,” Lozano said. “You know, she tries to pay a lot of attention on casting, on wardrobe, on sound, on every single music you can hear in the score. So she’s a very creative producer that has hands on the creativity. And it’s amazing to work with her.”