Jesse Metcalfe is responding after his former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Sharna Burgess, suggested he was difficult to work with on the show.

Burgess didn’t name the actor in the debut episode of her new podcast “Oldish”, TVLine reported, but she did say the season she returned after she and Bobby Bones won the Mirrorball trophy, she “had a partner that was really difficult.”

Metcalfe’s publicist then fired back at the comments in a statement to TVLine, stating: “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along.

“Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant,” they added.

“I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened,” Burgess had claimed on the podcast, supposedly of Metcalfe.

The dancer — who is now dating her former “DWTS” partner, Brian Austin Green — went on, “And so that was rocky and we were eliminated very quickly.”

Burgess and Metcalfe came in 12th place on season 29 of “DWTS” after becoming the fourth couple to be sent home.

