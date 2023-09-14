It’s almost the weekend, and besides sipping drinks and tuning out from the work week, there’s also a boatload of deals waiting to be preyed upon on Amazon Canada. So, if your Saturday plans are still up in the air or you’re just thinking of staying in this weekend, we’ve compiled a must-have shortlist of the best deals on Amazon Canada this weekend to keep you in the loop.
This weekend’s savings include 82% off on an SGIN Android tablet and 72% off on an SGIN Windows 11 laptop! Scroll down to see the complete list.
READ MORE: The Best Halloween Decor Deals On Amazon Canada
Tech
82% off on an SGIN Android 12 Tablet
72% off on a Vanzon Portable Bluetooth Speaker
72% off an SGIN Windows 11 Laptop
65% off on Norton 360 Antivirus Software
47% off on OYIB Wireless Earbuds
63% off on an Oraolo Portable Bluetooth Speaker
60% off on a Computer Monitor Lamp
52% off on a 2K Solar Power Wireless Security Camera
Up to 50% off on Macbook Air Pro Adapters
Up to 45% off on SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds
41% off on a Ring Video Doorbell
25% off on a Handheld Massage Gun
Beauty
Up to 53% off on BALEAF Womens Joggers
Up to 43% off on Women’s Wirefree Bras
Up to 48% off on Women’s Athletic Shoes
Up to 33% off on Professional Makeup Brush Set
Up to 31% off on VARIO Balayage Hair Extensions
30% off on Waving Palms Teeth Whitening Strips
Up to 29% off on Sunny Fishing Wire Hair Extensions
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Rocked A Dreamy Denim Mini Dress To Diddy’s VMAs Afterparty — Get The Look!
Home and Living
Up to 54% off on Ergonomic Office Chairs
50% off on a Claesydorn Cordless Vacuum
Up to 50% off on Bedsure Large Dog Beds
Up to 50% off on Air Purifiers
Up to 50% off on Household Plant Stand
Up to 43% off on Deconovo Curtains
Up to 41% off on Summer Infant Baby Safety Gates and Bouncers
31% off on 32-piece Food Storage Container Set
Up to 21% off on Huggies Diapers