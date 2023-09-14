Aquaman is back.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. debuted the official trailer for the highly-anticipated DC sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, starring Jason Momoa as the iconic superhero.

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all,” the official description reads.

Photo: Warner Bros.

“This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

Photo: Warner Bros.

The trailer shows off the adventurous, action-packed style of the film, which promises more of the fun undersea heroics fans in the first film from 2018.

Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park also reprise their roles in the sequel.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Directed by James Wan, the movie is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” opens in theatres Dec. 20.