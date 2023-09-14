Dr. Frasier Crane, the master of sophisticated sass, is returning triumphantly to the small screen.

Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer for the highly-anticipated “Frasier” revival on Thursday, and it’s a nostalgic rollercoaster of witty one-liners and classic charm.

Kelsey Grammer is back in his element, reprising his role as the titular shrink. But this time, he’s swapped the Seattle skyline for the streets of Boston, where he’s indulging in some good ol’ beer-sipping with his pals.

L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier, episode 1, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023.Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Of course, he can’t help but flaunt his dazzling vocabulary, casually dropping gems like: “I feel amalgamated with the hoi polloi.”

His British professor buddy, Alan, doesn’t miss a beat and quips: “You are the classic everyman.” This time, Frasier’s there to mend bridges with his grown-up son, Freddy, portrayed by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Freddy’s all grown up and has become a Boston firefighter with a romance brewing.

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in Frasier, episode 2, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023.Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

However, he’s not exactly thrilled about spending every waking moment with his dad. Alan slyly suggests: “Have you considered that he hates you?”

Joining Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in this epic reunion are some fresh faces: Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in Frasier, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Pamela Littky/Paramount+TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The “Frasier” revival is landing on Thursday, October 12, exclusively on Paramount+, with a special CBS airing on Tuesday, October 17.

On Friday, Oct. 6, Paramount+ is also treating fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into making the revival, aptly named “Frasier: Inside the Series”.