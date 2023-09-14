Dr. Frasier Crane, the master of sophisticated sass, is returning triumphantly to the small screen.
Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer for the highly-anticipated “Frasier” revival on Thursday, and it’s a nostalgic rollercoaster of witty one-liners and classic charm.
Kelsey Grammer is back in his element, reprising his role as the titular shrink. But this time, he’s swapped the Seattle skyline for the streets of Boston, where he’s indulging in some good ol’ beer-sipping with his pals.
Of course, he can’t help but flaunt his dazzling vocabulary, casually dropping gems like: “I feel amalgamated with the hoi polloi.”
His British professor buddy, Alan, doesn’t miss a beat and quips: “You are the classic everyman.” This time, Frasier’s there to mend bridges with his grown-up son, Freddy, portrayed by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Freddy’s all grown up and has become a Boston firefighter with a romance brewing.
However, he’s not exactly thrilled about spending every waking moment with his dad. Alan slyly suggests: “Have you considered that he hates you?”
Joining Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in this epic reunion are some fresh faces: Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.
The “Frasier” revival is landing on Thursday, October 12, exclusively on Paramount+, with a special CBS airing on Tuesday, October 17.
On Friday, Oct. 6, Paramount+ is also treating fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into making the revival, aptly named “Frasier: Inside the Series”.