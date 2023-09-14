In a recent interview with Apple Music 1, actor Jared Leto shared details of his drug usage, the events that precipitated it, and how he managed to survive. The “Suicide Squad” actor has a history of drug abuse. Leto revealed that he used drugs when he was young and has been fascinated by them ever since.

He said, “I grew up in an environment where there were drugs around. I mean, I knew what the smell of weed is, as a very, very young kid.”

“I remember walking by some trees, like bushes or something as a young kid, very young kid, maybe, I don’t know, fourth grade or something. And saying to the other kids, ‘Oh, someone’s smoking pot there.’ They’re like, ‘What do you mean? What’s pot?’ They didn’t know what that certain spice was. But for us it was pretty normal,” he recalls.

Leto acknowledged that he takes risks and that he never backs down from a challenge. According to him people like that “like to experiment or explore probably some common things.”

The “Closer to the Edge” musician stated he experienced “an epiphany” regarding drug use and chose a better “path” for himself.

“I had a moment of clarity. I had an epiphany. There were two paths that I could take in life…I guess is the only way I can describe it. And I took that path and I’ve had very close friends that didn’t. And they’re not here anymore.”

Leto also spoke about Thirty Seconds to Mars’ sixth studio album and said that it’s “a new beginning” for the band.

“It does feel like a new beginning for us. It’s important as you continue to be an artist, to be willing to destroy a bit of yourself, let go of the past in order to move forward,” he says.