The class is starting.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the new limited series “Lessons in Chemistry”, starring Brie Larson and based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus.

“Set in the early 1950s, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society,” the official description reads.

“When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.”

In the trailer, Larson, as Elizabeth, goes up against the men standing in her way, and inspires women to stand up to the status quo themselves.

Larson stars alongside Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann and Rainn Wilson, with Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed”).

“Lessons in Chemistry” premieres Oct. 13.