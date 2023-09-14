Maria Menounos is opening up about her scary battle with pancreatic cancer and welcoming her first baby via surrogacy earlier this year.

Menounos’ baby girl, Athena, was born on June 23 after 10 years of fertility struggles.

Ahead of the birth, the TV personality, 45, was battling cancer and told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey how she didn’t think she was going to make it to see her little one be born at one point.

“I thought that I was not going to make it. And my husband and I had conversations like, ‘okay, if this is what’s going to happen, this is what I would want.'”

The “Heal Squad x Maria Menounos” podcast host recalled, “It was a really scary time. Hearing you have a large mass on your pancreas is one of the most terrifying moments I think you can have.

“Initially I thought that I was not going to make it. And it was scary because I knew Athena was on her way. And, you know, [my husband] Keven and I had conversations like, ‘okay, if this is what’s going to happen, this is what I would want.’ And we were sobbing and having those kind of like moments.”

“I did think all the horrible thoughts, it’s just how long you’re going to stay there, how long I need to stay there.”

The star — who previously beat brain cancer — went on, “It was really scary. But then I started to realize, well, maybe this isn’t the ending to the story. Maybe I can focus on what I want rather than what I don’t want. And so I started to choose wonder over worry as a wonderful tool that helped me. So I started saying, ‘I wonder what it’s going to be like when the doctor calls me with good news next.’ And it happened. ‘I wonder what it’s going to be like when I get out of surgery and I can heal and recover quickly.’ And it happened. ‘I wonder what it’s going to be like when I get to hold my baby and be healthy and safe.’ And it happened.

“And so a lot of times it’s really hard when you get knocked down. You know, it’s not about not getting knocked down. We’re going to, we’re all human. I did think all the horrible thoughts, it’s just how long you’re going to stay there, how long I need to stay there.

“It all worked out. and I did make it to my baby’s birth, and I’m going to make it to her baby’s birth someday.”

“So I picked myself back up. I started living and I started, you know, living like it was normal on the outside. And people would have never known what was going on on the inside. And it all worked out. and I did make it to my baby’s birth, and I’m going to make it to her baby’s birth someday. And so it’s been a wild journey, but I’m grateful for every second of it.”

Menounos insisted she’s trying to live her “healthiest life every single day” so she “can be strong and healthy” for her baby girl.

The podcaster also praised her husband Keven — who she’s been with since she was 19 — for lifting her up when she needed it.

She gushed, “We’ve been together a really long time and he’s been my rock through everything. Like when we found out about the pancreas tumour. And it was confirmed for the second time in the day with my actual primary care physician, he and I were crying, the primary care and I were crying. And Kevin’s looking at us and he’s like, ‘It’s going to be okay.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean it’s going to be okay?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s going to be okay.'”