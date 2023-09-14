As Toronto’s own Drake gears up to launch his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, we’ve compiled a need-to-know list of all the info we’ve gathered about the high-profile drop next week.

It’s Slated For A Sept. 22 Release

Drake confirmed last weekend that the album would hit streaming platforms and shelves on Sept. 22 alongside an adorably vintage throwback post of his dad, Dennis Graham, performing in a smoky bar.

The clip was also an homage to Toronto, showing Dennis singing on “Stormy Monday With Danny Marks”, a television series aired in the 6ix in the ’90s.

His Son Adonis Drew The Album Cover

Drizzy shared the album cover to his Instagram feed on Aug. 22, also revealing it was drawn by his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS,” read the post caption. “Cover by Adonis”.

The upload was met with positive reactions from Drake’s fanbase, with many praising Adonis for his early artistic prowess in the comment section.

It Will Feature Nicki Minaj

During a Detroit tour stop on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage on July 8, Drizzy revealed he’d be linking up once again with rap’s Barbie: Nicki Minaj.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said, as reported by NME. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

He also shared that the new album would feature producer Noah’ 40′ Shebib, a long-time collaborator of the rapper.

Lil Yachty Heard It Early, And Says It Will Be ‘Controversial’

Lil Yachty was given a sneak-peek taste of the album, and he didn’t hold back on sharing his thoughts while on the “A Safe Place” podcast with MitchGoneMad last week.

“It sounds current, you know? It sounds very current,” shared Lil Boat. “It’s interesting, it’s coming together a lot better than I thought when I — I just had a talk with him a couple days ago in Vancouver and I was like, ‘Man…’ I was a little worried, ’cause I have a lot of the songs, I don’t have all of ’em, I have a lot of ’em though. And I was just like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if it’s — how are you gon’ put this together?'”

He further revealed: “It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy. … I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album.”

The rapper also said: “People are gonna have a lot to say about some of the topics on this album,” calling it “controversial.”

He’s Dropping A New Song With SZA Soon

As of this Wednesday, Drake confirmed he’d drop a new collab with Grammy-winning R&B and pop star SZA soon. The pair dated back in 2009.

The single cover was certainly eyebrow-raising: a photo of Halle Berry covered in slime at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards.

There’s no confirmation on whether this song will be a part of his new album or if it will just be a separate, stand-alone single for both artists, but its timing seems to indicate the former.