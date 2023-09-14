The Kardashian-Jenner family is back!

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ Season 4 Trailer: Tension Between Kim And Kourtney Continues While Khloé, Kendall & Kylie Navigate Being Single

The first trailer for the upcoming “House of Kardashian” documentary series has been released on Variety exclusively.

Rare and never-before-seen video of Caitlyn Jenner will be shown on “The House of Kardashian.” It will have Caitlyn Jenner show Kim Kardashian’s true self. This is conceivable since the family doesn’t have any editorial control over it unlike the television series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians.”

In the initial trailer, Caitlyn Jenner candidly stating, “Kimberly meticulously plotted her path to fame right from the beginning.”

On the other hand, Francis says, “The controversial sex tape was merely a means to an end, a deliberate strategy to stir up controversy.”

“House of Kardashian” is a highly anticipated docuseries directed by Katie Hindley and produced by Fremantle’s 72 Films in association with Sky Studios.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren,” said Caitlyn Jenner.