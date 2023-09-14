Welcome back to the whimsical world of Roald Dahl.

On Thursday, Netflix dubuted the trailer for Wes Anderson’s new short film “The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar”, based on the short story by the beloved children’s author.

READ MORE: Wes Anderson Is Already Working On His Next Film Starring Michael Cera: Report

Photo: Netflix

In the tale, featured in a 1977 collection of Dahl short stories, “a rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eye, and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.”

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the rich man, Henry Sugar, while Ben Kingsley plays the guru. Dev Patel and Richard Ayoade.

Photo: Netflix

The 39-minute film is Anderson’s second this year, after his acclaimed, star-filled feature “Asteroid City”.

It’s also the director’s second Dahl adaptation, after his 2009 stop-motion animated film “Fantastic Mr. Fox”.

“Henry Sugar” is also the first of four planned shorts adapted from Dahl’s stories, including “The Swan”, “The Ratcatcher” and “Poison”, also starring many of the same company of actors.

Ralph Fiennes will appear in all four shorts, playing Dahl himself.

READ MORE: A Wes Anderson-Directed ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Created By AI Is Going Viral And The Internet Is Divided

Photo: Netflix

Earlier this year, Anderson spoke with IndieWire about how he came to write and direct the Dahl short story adaptations for Netflix.

“In my case it’s a little bit of a weird thing. I knew Roald Dahl since before we made ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’. I met Lindsay Dahl, his widow, when we were shooting ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ like 20 years ago,” he said. “For years I wanted to do ‘Henry Sugar’. They set this story aside for me because I was friends with them. Lindsay kind of handed the torch to Luke, Dahl’s grandson.”

Anderson continued, “So I had this waiting for me. But I really couldn’t figure out the approach. I knew what I liked in the story was the writing of it, Dahl’s words. I couldn’t find the answer, and then suddenly I did. It’s not a feature film. It’s like 37 minutes or something. But by the time I was ready to do it, the Dahl family no longer had the rights at all. They had sold the whole deal to Netflix.”

Photo: Netflix

He added at the time, “Suddenly, in essence, there was nowhere else you could do it since they own it. But beyond it, because it’s a 37-minute movie, it was the perfect place to do it because it’s not really a movie.”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” premieres Sept. 27.