Jen Shah has made a friend in prison.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star has become pally with disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who began her sentence in May after being convicted of fraud charges in January 2022.

Holmes is behind bars for just over 11 years, while Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in jail in January 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022.

It was reported in March that she’d had her sentence reduced by one year.

Shah’s rep, Chris Giovanni, told People of her friendship with Holmes, “They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change.

“Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.”

The pair are both behind bars at a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

Giovanni claimed Shah, 49, had taken a motherly role towards Holmes, 39, who gave birth to a daughter earlier this year.

“Jen’s given her a lot of advice. She’s even met Elizabeth’s baby and held her,” Giovanni told the mag, adding that Shah was “very loving” to Holmes and the little one.

The rep also confirmed Holmes had been attending Shah’s “Sha-mazing Abs” fitness classes.

“Jen gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them,” Giovanni continued.

The pair have “changed a lot behind bars,” the rep added.

“Jen’s not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She’s so peaceful now,” Giovanni revealed. “She’s still funny and has her one-liners, but she’s graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded.”

Giovanni also said Shah looks “phenomenal” and “reunion-ready,” insisting her experience is helping her be “a better person.”