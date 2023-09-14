Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo a fourth surgery amid his health issues.

The rocker spoke about having another op for the spinal injury he suffered after a 2019 fall during a candid chat on “The Osbournes Podcast” this week.

Ozzy — who had to cancel his Power Trip festival performance scheduled for October — shared, “I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed.

“Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.”

“All I know is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

Ozzy went on after his wife Sharon confirmed he’d be getting a second and third opinion after his first surgery didn’t go as planned, “In my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward.

“I was thinking, ‘I’ve walked like that all my life.’”

Ozzy has had multiple health issues over the years.

He had surgery back in 2019 after a fall aggravated damage to his neck and back from a horrific ATV accident in 2003.

The Black Sabbath singer has since had two more procedures. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, but only spoke about it publicly in 2020.

Earlier this year, Ozzy told fans his touring days might be over in a candid social media post, writing:

However, he’s since said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Ozzy Speaks” on his Ozzy’s Boneyard channel, “This f**king press drive you nuts. I mean, I, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs,’ I’m f**king not dying.”