The “Scott Pilgrim” crew is all back together, even in the group chat.

According to creator Briyn Lee O’Malley, fans may have Michael Cera reviving an old email chain to thank for the new animated series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”.

The show, a new interpretation of the classic graphic novel series, also features the voices of the entire cast from Edgar Wright’s original 2010 live-action adaptation “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”.

Photo: Netflix

“I was very nervous,” O’Malley told EW of bringing the story to TV. “I didn’t know we would get anyone, or especially everyone. We just started asking, and Edgar asked, and I wrote a really nice letter, and everyone just very very kindly and very promptly said yes.”

And as he explained, the cause of getting the show to happen may have been helped by Cera, who plays Pilgrim, reviving an email chain with the rest of the cast, which had been set up around the movie’s release over a decade ago.

“The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there’s one detail that I don’t think anyone has mentioned,” O’Malley said.

“We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years,” he continued. “Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, ‘Oh, that’s funny.'”

Photo: Netflix

O’Malley added, “Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the f**k are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’ And then we all started chatting again.”

Along with Cera and Evans, the series also brings back original stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong.

The series is written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabanski.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” premieres Nov. 17.