Ryan Phillippe has a “sobering” update for his fans.

Phillippe shared on social media that he has been sober for the longest period of time since his adolescence.

The 49-year-old actor posted a photo on Instagram to share the good news and shared his tale in the message.

“Officially the longest I’ve gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system (among other things…)Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance. Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good,” Ryan captioned the photo.

Fans showed love in the comments on Phillippe’s photo with one writing: “Amazing! Keep it up” while another fan commented: “Way to go, seriously awesome.”

Over the past few years, Phillippe has maintained a focus on his health. He spoke to People in 2016 about fighting depression when he was younger and how he’s learned to manage via self-care.

“I’m a lot more at peace than I was when I was younger,” he said at the time. “I struggled much more with depression when I was in my 20s and 30s. I think the amount of reading that I’ve done, the work on myself and the ways that I’ve found to cope are healthier than when I was younger.”