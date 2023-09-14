Three gripping films from Lifetime are coming to Canada this fall.

Today, the TV network unveiled a first-look trailer for its “Ripped From The Headlines” event, in which new “truly unbelievable movies” will premiere every weekend beginning September 16.

Dubbed “movies you have to see to believe,” a few of the titles will air on Lifetime Canada and Slice, including one starring “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

Check out the chilling, action-packed films airing this September and October below.

‘How She Caught A Killer’

The first all new Lifetime original film, titled “How She Caught a Killer”, is inspired by a true story and centres on a “rookie detective Linda Murphy (Sarah Drew) [who] is fresh out of the police academy when she hears her boss, detective David Goodman (Eric Keenleyside) talking about a serial killer in the area who seems to be targeting sex workers,” as per the official synopsis. “Teaming up with FBI agent Neil Carter (Jamall Johnson), Linda fights to go undercover to help solve the murders and, if all goes accordingly, capture a serial killer. Delilah Hamlin is also set to star as a former sex worker and aspiring nurse who is the killer’s first victim.”

“How She Caught a Killer” premieres September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime Canada.

‘Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story’

“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” is executive produced by “Bros” star Luke Macfarlane, who also stars in the film alongside Kirsten Vangsness and Miranda MacDougall. “The new original true-crime movie revisits the story of a man who called himself ‘Amish Stud’ and plotted with his mistress to murder his wife, to the horror of his conservative Amish community,” reads the synopsis. “‘Amish Stud’ is based on the book, A Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal and a Cold-Blooded Murder by bestselling authors Gregg Olsen and Rebecca Morris.”

“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” premieres September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime Canada.

‘Buying Back My Daughter’

While a trailer has yet to be released for “Buying Back My Daughter”, starring Bravolebrity Ariana Madix, the drama is “inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online,” as per a press release that was issued back in March by Lifetime network.

“When Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis’ (Roger Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police,” reads the synopsis. “After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother’s intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale. Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to ‘buy their daughter back’ in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm.”

It was previously announced that Madix — who is set to compete on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” — would star in the film as Karen — a police officer who helps investigate, in addition to having a very personal connection to the case — as the reality star embarks on her acting career.

“Buying Back My Daughter” premieres October 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Slice.