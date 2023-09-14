Click to share this via email

Whoopi Goldberg was sensing a glow.

In a strange moment on Thursday’s “The View”, the longtime host stopped mid-conversation to ask her co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant.

Goldberg was talking about U.S. Senator Mitt Romney announcing his retirement when she suddenly looked and Griffin across the table from her and asked, “Are you pregnant.”

“No!” Griffin responded immediately. “Oh my god. No.”

Appearing shocked and embarrassed as their fellow co-hosts and audience laughed, Griffin told Goldberg, “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

She then asked, “Why? Do I look pregnant?” to which Goldberg told her, “Yes! I just got a vibe.”

“Please say it’s not my tummy!” Griffin blushed, as Goldberg apologized.

Sunny Hostin jokingly interjected, “Can we take bets at the table?”

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon,” Griffin said. “I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it.”

Sara Haines pressed Griffin a little more on whether she might actually be pregnant, and she said she was “pretty sure” she’s not.

“They’re working on it!” Haines added, pointing to Griffin’s mother-in-law in the audience. “Sorry, earmuffs!”

Goldberg again apologized, saying, “Forgive me. I’m just … you have this… I see a glow.”

Griffin tied the knot with husband Justin Griffin in 2021.