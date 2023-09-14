Click to share this via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf Invictus Games, Day 4, Dusseldorf, Germany - 13 Sep 2023

Everyone wants the Duchess of Sussex’s style.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle appeared alongside her husband, Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, and all eyes were on the royal’s sweater-blazer.

The 42-year-old wore a black tank top and linen shorts, along with gold jewellery and Chanel flats, with the oversized white J Crew sweater-blazer to finish off the look.

Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In fact, the look was so fashionable that fans immediately flocked to the J Crew website, appearing to cause it to crash, The Independent reported.

Not y’all crashing the site. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BqxYvlfmmo — A M A R A (@cuteahmah) September 13, 2023

According to The Independent, the fashion brand cited “planned maintenance” for the site going down.

Regardless of the reason for the site crashing, J Crew was happy to take advantage of the attention, promoting the sweater-blazer on Instagram.

Photo: J Crew/Instagram

“The perfect polished layer for the office, coffee dates…and sporting events,” the brand wrote in the caption, referencing Markle’s appearance at Merkur Spiel-Arena for a wheelchair basketball match between Australia and Ukraine.

Afterward, Markle and Harry met with members of the Nigerian and American teams.