Singer Olivia Rodrigo featured in WIRED‘s Autocomplete Interview in a new video. In it, she talks about how she failed her driving test on her first attempt and her friendship with Jenna Ortega, along with other topics.

Rodrigo opened up about her friendship with Jenna Ortega and stated that she finds her generous and is really happy to see her doing well in life.

“Jenna and I grew up together on the Disney Channel, which is a very strange way to grow up,” Rodrigo says. “But I’ve always thought she was the coolest, and I’m so happy for her and all of her success. I truly don’t know anyone more kind or deserving.”

Rodrigo also shared the tale about how she failed her driving test on the first attempt although her breakout single was “drivers license.”

“I booked an appointment to go to the DMV to take my test, and I take my mom’s car and I pull up and the test proctor is in the other seat,” Rodrigo tells. “And then he goes ‘honk the horn.’ And I try to honk the horn and nothing comes out. And I’m like, ‘What? That’s so weird’ and he’s like, ‘Well try again.’ I keep trying and keep trying and the horn doesn’t work on my mom’s car for some reason. And they say, oh you’re unfit, you can’t take the test, your car’s unsafe. I cried like a baby in the parking lot. I was so distraught. But the second time I took the test, I got a song out of it too.”

One of the series’ key characters, Paige, was portrayed by Olivia, and Jenna made a cameo appearance in an episode from season two titled “The BFF.”