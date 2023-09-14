Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Nelly Furtado and Taylor Swift fangirled over each other in a sweet backstage encounter at the 2023 MTV VMAs earlier this week.

In a video uploaded to Furtado’s TikTok account, the iconic Canadian singer — who recently re-emerged into the music scene with her new collab “Keep Going Up!” with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland — is seen chatting with Swift and Timbaland backstage after the pair presented her the award for Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero”.

In the clip, Swift, who appears starstruck by Furtado, tells the 44-year-old musician that she “was streaming ‘I’m Like a Bird’ the other day,” referring to Furtado’s 2000 hit.

“No you weren’t” Furtado doubts.

“Yes I was,” Swift, 33, affirms before going on to compliment Furtado: “Versatility dude. You can do anything.”

“Every time you write another amazing song, I’m like ‘She did it again!'” Furtado gushed over Swift.

“Nah you amazing,” Timbaland agreed with Furtado about the “Lavender Haze” hitmaker.

Furtado captioned the video,”Girls girls be like…” alongside a pink heart emoji.

Prior to the unforgettable backstage moment, Swift took to the stage to accept the Song of the Year award as Furtado and Timbaland repeatedly bowed down to praise her.

“I’m sorry. I’m just very millennial-triggered by my choices of presenters tonight,” Swift told the crowd. “This is like rocking my world.”

The “Eras Tour” megastar broke a VMAs record for winning nine awards in one night.

At the annual award show, Furtado turned heads in a long backless gown, to which she later showed off the look on Instagram in a fit check video, plus a post featuring a series of pics of herself joyfully posing with other stars and musicians, including Timberlake, Timbaland, Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Shakira, and Karol G.

“@vmas @mtv ALWAYS unforgettable,” she captioned the IG Carousel.