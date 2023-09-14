“The Morning Show” makers wanted to do something grand for season three. So, showrunners Mimi Leder and Charlotte Stoudt told production designer Nelson Coates that “we’re doing all these environments. We’re going to space and it’s going to be right up front.”

Coates’ goal was to create a sense of excitement and urgency without involving science fiction. And for that, a 19-foot-tall capsule, rocket, and launch pad had to be constructed.

As reported by Variety, Coates says: “It’s the latest and greatest technology available to the billionaires. So, I looked at Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX to find commonalities.” He realized he wanted it to feel like “you are on a rocket, and there is a booster.”

Coates dispatched location scouts in order to find wide stretches of tarmac that would be used in the buildup to the launch. The quest went beyond Los Angeles, which he considered to be restrictive for what needed to be done, because everything needed to be as authentic as possible.

“We built the top of the tower and gantry on Stage 30 at Sony. It was made from real steel with cantilevers and other elements for that to be believable.” He continues, “I couldn’t get the capsule done fast enough. So, we had a doorway with a blue screen behind it for the days that we were on the top of the gantry and the tower.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are joined by Jon Hamm in Season 3 of “The Morning Show.”

The first two episodes of “The Morning Show” Season 3 are currently available to stream on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.